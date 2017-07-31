McCann will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Yankees.

After fellow backstop Alex Avila was officially traded to the Cubs earlier Monday, McCann looks bound to see regular duties behind the plate for the final two months of the season. The 27-year-old season line of .242/.319/.456 is rather modest, but he's elevated his production since the All-Star break, going 14-for-33 (.424 average) with five extra-base hits and five RBI. With his playing time looking stable the rest of the way, McCann could make for a decent pickup in deeper mixed leagues or two-catcher formats where he's still available.