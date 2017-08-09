Play

McCann is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

McCann will receive a routine rest day after he handled catching duties for the first two games of the series. Backup John Hicks will enter the lineup, working in a battery with starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

