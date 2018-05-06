McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

With McCann getting a breather following six consecutive starts behind the dish, Grayson Greiner, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, will make his first MLB appearance behind the dish. Neither Greiner nor John Hicks remains a serious threat to McCann's status as the Tigers' No. 1 catcher, especially with McCann having turned in five multi-hit efforts within the past two weeks.