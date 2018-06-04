McCann (intercostal) is starting at catcher and hitting seventh in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

As expected, McCann is good to go for the Game 2 of Monday's twin bill after getting the first game off to recover from an intercostal spasm that forced his premature exit from Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old, who is hitting .256/.310/.375 with four homers through 45 games this season, will face Domingo German in his return to the starting nine.