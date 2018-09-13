McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

McCann took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth inning to put the Tigers up 2-1, though the Astros would respond with four runs of their own in the next inning en route to the win. The backstop has taken a bit of a step back in his fourth full season, slashing just .221/.268/.321 with eight homers through 107 games after slashing .253/.318/.415 with 13 homers across 106 games in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories