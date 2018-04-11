Tigers' James McCann: Struggles continue Tuesday
After going 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Indians, McCann is now slashing just .161/.257/.194 with no home runs through his first 31 at-bats.
McCann slashed .253/.318/.415 last season and launched a career-high 13 home runs, but he's scuffling so far in 2018. Still, the opportunities should continue to be there for the 27-year-old, and playing time alone makes him an option in deeper and two-catcher leagues.
