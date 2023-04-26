Foley had two strikeouts and retired all four batters he faced to earn the save Tuesday in Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old recorded the final out of the eighth inning and retired the side in order during the ninth with ease, taking advantage of the fact closer Alex Lange was apparently unavailable after he pitched each of the previous two days. Foley and Lange now have two saves apiece this season, though Lange should still be considered the closer since he's dominated work in the ninth inning (seven appearances).