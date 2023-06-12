Foley (2-2) blew the save and took the loss in Sunday's 7-5 loss against the Diamondbacks. He allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over one inning.

Foley had a chance to earn his first save since April 25 as he was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. After recording the first out, he allowed the next three Diamondbacks to reach safely before Christian Walker roped a two-out double, putting the Tigers behind 6-5 and ultimately handing Foley the loss. The 27-year-old Foley had allowed just one earned run in his last 11.2 innings prior to Sunday's outing. He still sports a solid 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season. With Alex Lange struggling, the Tigers may give Foley another shot in the ninth.