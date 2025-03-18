Malloy went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
While Malloy hasn't gone deep yet this spring, he is batting a solid .308 across 17 contests. Power is the 25-year-old's calling card, but after batting just .203 with a 37 percent strikeout rate as a rookie last year, the team would likely trade in a bit of his slugging ways for more consistent contact at the plate. Malloy may be a bench option for the Tigers to begin the regular season, though he has the upside to seize a larger role as the year progresses.
