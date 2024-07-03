Malloy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Malloy is starting to settle in at the MLB level as he blasted his fourth career home run and second in as many games. The rookie was batting .158 through his first 13 contests, but he's upped that to a more respectable .241 over his last 11 games. There's still room for improvement, though if Malloy can continue to display good power, fantasy managers will deal with a lower batting average.