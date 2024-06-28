Malloy is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Malloy will begin Friday's contest in the dugout after going 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Thursday's 5-0 loss. Over his last 10 games, he's gone just 2-for-25 with a 40.7 percent strikeout rate. Colt Keith will serve as the designated hitter Friday while Andy Ibanez starts at second base against Angels right-hander Zach Plesac.