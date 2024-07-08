Malloy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Malloy will take a seat for the second day in a row against a right-handed pitcher (Gavin Williams) while the Tigers roll with Mark Canha as their designated hitter. Though his usage of late hasn't been encouraging, Malloy has performed passably since getting the call to the big leagues June 3. Through his first 27 MLB games, Malloy is hitting just .195 with a 36 percent strikeout rate, though he's provided some pop (four home runs, two doubles) and is walking in 10.1 percent of his plate appearances. He'll likely see his playing time dip when the Tigers are at full strength, but unless his production drops further, Malloy should at least have a semi-regular spot in the lineup until Detroit gets Kerry Carpenter (back) and/or Parker Meadows (hamstring) back from the injured list.