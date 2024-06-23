Malloy is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.
Malloy will take a breather Sunday after starting in the first two games of the series, going 1-for-6 with a double and one run scored. Riley Greene will serve as the designated hitter Sunday while Akil Baddoo starts in left field against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon.
