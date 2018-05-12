Tigers' Louis Coleman: Promoted from Triple-A
Coleman was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
In order to make room for Coleman on the 40-man roster, the club designated Chad Bell for assignment. Coleman has appeared in 13 games for Toledo in 2018, posting a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 15:5 K:BB over 15 innings of relief. He will serve out of low-leverage situations while with the Tigers.
