Manning did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings in a 14-3 loss to the Padres. He struck out two.

After tossing two scoreless innings, Manning was forced back to the sidelines due to a rain delay and did not return despite only throwing 32 pitches. The start marked his first outing going fewer than five innings but continued a stretch of strong play. Over his last three starts (14.1 innings) Manning has allowed just one earned run and five total hits to lower his season ERA to 3.19. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Marlins in Miami for his next start.