Manning (foot) will begin a throwing progression Wednesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
After fracturing a bone in his right foot earlier this month, Manning's fast return to throwing is a good sign that he will be able to return to the mound relatively soon. There is still no official timetable for the 25-year-old righty, but he is hopeful he can return in late May.
