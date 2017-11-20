Tigers' Mike Gerber: Added to 40-man roster
Gerber was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.
The 25-year-old outfielder has always been old for his level, so it's hard to get too excited about his impressive minor-league numbers. He hit .291/.363/.477 with 13 home runs and 10 steals in 92 games at Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he hit .412 in just 18 plate appearances. Gerber doesn't have one standout offensive tool, but could get a shot in the big-league outfield sometime this summer, especially given the lack of quality options on the big-league roster.
