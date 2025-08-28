Sewald (shoulder) threw his second bullpen session Tuesday since resuming his throwing program earlier this month, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sewald threw all fastballs in his first side session over the weekend, but he may have been able to incorporate some breaking pitches into Tuesday's workout. The right-hander is expected to complete at least a couple more bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters, and eventually, returns from the 60-day injured list in September. Sewald has yet to make his Tigers debut after he was initially placed on the Guardians' IL on July 15 due to a right shoulder strain before being traded to Detroit just over two weeks later.