Sewald (shoulder) threw live batting practice Monday at the Tigers' facility in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Sewald will likely face hitters on one or two more occasions before the Tigers send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Acquired from the Guardians on July 31, Sewald has yet to make his Tigers debut while recovering from a moderate teres major strain that he sustained prior to the trade. He's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 10 and could be activated shortly after that date.