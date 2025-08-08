Sewald (shoulder) said he "felt great" after a recent throwing session and is optimistic that he can play a key role for the Tigers toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Sewald, who was transferred to the 60-day injured list after coming over from the Guardians in a July 31 trade, is ineligible to return until Sept. 10. While that doesn't give the veteran righty a lot of time to impact fantasy squads, he might help the Tigers in real life once he fully recovers from his moderate teres major strain. With Tommy Kahnle struggling recently, the team could use another battle-tested bullpen option, and Sewald has World Series experience from his time with the Diamondbacks in 2023.