The Tigers transferred Sewald (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Guardians, Sewald is now shifting off the 40-man roster to make room for another reliever, Kyle Finnegan. Sewald is working his way back from a moderate teres major strain and now isn't eligible for activation until Sept. 10.

