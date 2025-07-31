Tigers' Paul Sewald: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers transferred Sewald (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Guardians, Sewald is now shifting off the 40-man roster to make room for another reliever, Kyle Finnegan. Sewald is working his way back from a moderate teres major strain and now isn't eligible for activation until Sept. 10.
