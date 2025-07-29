Dobnak, who was acquired in a trade from Minnesota on Monday, is set to report to Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Dobnak has spent most of this season with Triple-A St. Paul outside of a lone long-relief appearance for the Twins back on March 30. The veteran righty could eventually be a swing man for the Tigers as they deal with injuries to Jackson Jobe (elbow), Reese Olson (shoulder), Alex Cobb (hip) and others, but for now, Dobnak will stick as organizational depth in the minors.