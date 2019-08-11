Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is starting at first base and batting sixth Sunday against the Royals.

Rodriguez swung a hot bat for the Tigers from mid April through mid May, but then proceeded to hit .140 with 32 strikeouts in 31 games from May 15 to June 30 before being banished to the minors. He will offer infield depth for the big club going forward. Jacoby Jones (wrist fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.