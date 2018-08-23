Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

It was the rookie infielder's first career long ball and it was one of three solo shots by the Tigers in the sixth inning. Rodriguez produced a multi-hit effort for just the second time in August and owns a rough .211 average in 109 at-bats this year.

