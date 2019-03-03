Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Yankees.

Rodriguez now has three home runs in just 18 spring at-bats after hitting five long balls in 191 at-bats last season. The power display is nice, but the 26-year-old had a pedestrian .220/.256/.335 slash line in 2018 and is probably headed for a utility role with the Tigers in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories