The Tigers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Detroit demoting Rodriguez and opening up a spot on the 40-man roster by shifting Michael Fulmer (elbow) to the 60-day injured list, Gordon Beckham has secured a utility infield role with the big club. Rodriguez has little left to prove in the minors after slashing .338/.365/.558 in 275 plate appearances in Toledo a season ago, so he should be near the top of the list for a promotion when the Tigers need an extra infielder.

