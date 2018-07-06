Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Collects three hits Thursday
Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.
Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday after Dixon Machado was designated for assignment, and he got the start at third base Thursday. The 26-year-old figures to serve in a reserve infielder role moving forward, though he could push for more playing time if he strings together more good performances.
