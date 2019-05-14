Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Astros.

Rodriguez, who batted fifth, and seventh-place hitter Josh Harrison combined for four of the team's five hits. In fact, the four hitters ahead of Rodriguez in the lineup went 0-for-14, so the 27-year-old infielder didn't have many opportunities to post counting stats. That said, Rodriguez has done nothing but hit lately, as he's now batting .301 with a 1.008 OPS.

