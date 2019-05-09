Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez continues to impress for the Tigers, as he now has a 1.096 OPS and 12 RBI through 14 games. His .220/.256/.335 slash line through 62 games in 2018 suggests that regression is coming, but fantasy owners should enjoy Rodriguez's production for however long it lasts.