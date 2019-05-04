Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Rodriguez contributed to the Tigers' three-run first inning with an RBI groundout before extending the team's lead to 4-0 with his run-scoring double in the third frame. The utility infielder has made 10 starts since earning a promotion in mid-April, slashing .324/.366/.676 with a pair of homers, five doubles and a stolen base in those contests.