Rodriguez will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins.

Rodriguez was summoned from the minors to replace the injured Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) on the active roster, but he'll actually enter the lineup in place of Josh Harrison, who is day-to-day with a shoulder issue. Once Harrison is back in action, Rodriguez, Gordon Beckham and Niko Goodrum (illness) will be the primary candidates for starts at shortstop.