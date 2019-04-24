Rodriguez went a combined 4-for-8 with a home run, three doubles and three runs scored in a doubleheader Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Rodriguez started at shortstop in both games, and he really popped in the first contest, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored as the Tigers won 7-2. The 27-year-old chipped in another double and run scored in the second game, which the Tigers took 4-2. The big day bumped Rodriguez's batting average up to .429 to go along with a 1.367 OPS through a small sample size of 14 at-bats.