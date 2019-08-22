Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros.

Detroit mustered just two hits against Houston ace Justin Verlander, but Rodriguez made his count, launching his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning to put the Tigers up 1-0. The 27-year-old utility player homered twice during the three games in Houston, and he showed earlier this year that he's capable of hot streaks with a little power, though a slump is often not far behind.

