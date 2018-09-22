Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Goes deep in loss
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Rodriguez is slashing just .233/.262/.346 in the majors this season, though he's shown decent pop with five home runs in 179 at-bats. The 26-year-old infielder is likely auditioning for a reserve role with the Tigers to begin the 2019 season, though with Jose Iglesias potentially out the door, there could be an opening to fill at shortstop.
