Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in a 10-7 victory against the Twins on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had a two-run homer in the third and sixth while adding a sacrifice fly for a fifth RBI. All the sudden, Rodriguez has some major pop, as he hit six homers in his final 12 games of August. He is batting .236 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 26 runs and three steals in 220 at-bats this season.