Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Rodriguez didn't get into the game until a pinch-hitting appearance in the seventh inning, and then he got the Tigers closer with his ninth inning home run, giving him seven long balls this season. The 27-year-old has cooled considerably since a strong start to the season, and he's fallen into a reserve infielder role, which severely limits his fantasy utility.

More News
Our Latest Stories