Rodriguez remains on the bench Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rodriguez sits for the third straight game. It's hard to say his loss of playing time is undeserved, as he owns an awful .097/.152/.097 slash line in nine games in the month of September and has just a .683 OPS on the season. Jordy Mercer will start at second base.

