Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Picks up another start at keystone
Rodriguez will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Rodriguez pushed his way to the big leagues after hitting .318 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases over 209 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo, and it looks like the Tigers may give him an extended opportunity to stake his claim to a full-time role at the big club. With Dixon Machado, Detroit's primary second baseman this season, sitting on a lowly .575 OPS, Rodriguez will replace him in the starting nine for the third time in four games. It's probably too early to call Rodriguez the team's new preferred option at the keystone, but the heavy usage he's received since his promotion Wednesday could make him worth a flyer in AL-only formats.
