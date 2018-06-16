Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Picks up start Saturday
Rodriguez is starting at second base and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, though he hasn't received an at-bat since then. In an earlier stint with the Tigers this season, the 26-year-old just 2-for-19 with six strikeouts, giving him limited fantasy appeal at this point.
