Rodriguez will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Astros.

Rodriguez torched the International League to the tune of a .338/.365/.558 slash line across 63 games with Triple-A Toledo before he joined the big club July 4 when utility man Dixon Machado was designated for assignment. The Tigers have since given Rodriguez the opportunity to prove his performance with Toledo wasn't a mirage, and the early returns have been satisfying. Though he struggled at the dish during stints with the Tigers earlier this season, Rodriguez has gone 7-for-23 with a 3:5 BB:K in seven games following his latest promotion. He'll draw his fifth start in six contests Sunday and could receive steady playing time in the second half if he continues to fare reasonably well.