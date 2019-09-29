Play

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Rodriguez waited for the last inning of the season to hit his 14th home run of the year. The 27-year-old also struck out 27.9 percent of the time this season, which contributed to his low .221 batting average and .252 on-base percentage.

