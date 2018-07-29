Rodriguez, who is starting at third base and batting sixth Sunday, has been dealing with a sore groin the past few days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rodriguez hasn't started since Wednesday, but as a player who's been in and out of the lineup this year, the ailment didn't really come to light. In any case, it seems like it was a minor issue, as the 26-year-old will return to action Sunday. On the season, Rodriguez is slashing a subpar .164/.208/.164 in 23 games.