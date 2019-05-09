Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sees action at first base
Rodriguez will start at first base and bat fifth Thursday against the Angels, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez will draw his third start of the season at first base with the Tigers deploying Miguel Cabrera at designated hitter in the day game after the night game. Even when Cabrera resumes his usual duties at first base, Rodriguez seems likely to stick in the lineup at one of the two middle-infield spots for the foreseeable future with Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) joining Josh Harrison (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Rodriguez has already capitalized on the opportunity afforded to him by Harrison's absence with five multi-hit performances over his last seven starts.
