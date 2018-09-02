Rodriguez will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees.

Rodriguez has stepped in as the Tigers' everyday shortstop following Jose Iglesias' (abdomen) placement on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. The Tigers are optimistic that Iglesias won't need more than two weeks to recover from the setback, so Rodriguez likely won't be locked into a full-time role for the rest of the season. Since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo on July 4, Rodriguez is hitting .233 with three home runs and 13 RBI across 103 at-bats.

