Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Serving as everyday shortstop
Rodriguez will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees.
Rodriguez has stepped in as the Tigers' everyday shortstop following Jose Iglesias' (abdomen) placement on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. The Tigers are optimistic that Iglesias won't need more than two weeks to recover from the setback, so Rodriguez likely won't be locked into a full-time role for the rest of the season. Since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo on July 4, Rodriguez is hitting .233 with three home runs and 13 RBI across 103 at-bats.
