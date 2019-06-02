Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sitting again
Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Rodriguez sported a hot bat in the first half of May to earn an everyday role in the middle infield, but he's since fallen into a major slump at the plate. He's gone 4-for-47 while striking out 55.1 percent of the time over his past 14 games, resulting in Brandon Dixon eating into his playing time. Rodriguez will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games and could soon be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Toledo.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...