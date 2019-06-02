Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Rodriguez sported a hot bat in the first half of May to earn an everyday role in the middle infield, but he's since fallen into a major slump at the plate. He's gone 4-for-47 while striking out 55.1 percent of the time over his past 14 games, resulting in Brandon Dixon eating into his playing time. Rodriguez will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games and could soon be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Toledo.