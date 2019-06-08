Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Rodriguez came into the game in an 0-for-31 slump, a cold spell that stretched back to May 23. Before then, the 27-year-old was batting .277, but the hitless streak lowered his average all the way down to .212. Rodriguez has also seen a dip in playing time, as the Tigers have turned to the likes of Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo more often in the infield.