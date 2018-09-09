Rodriguez is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With regular shortstop Jose Iglesias (abdomen) still out of the lineup for at least one more day, Rodriguez will pick up the start Sunday. The 26-year-old is slashing just .217/.255/.336 this season, though he's shown surprising pop lately with four home runs in his last 12 games.