Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Stays hot at plate
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.
Rodriguez just keeps on rolling, as he now has six home runs this season to go with a 1.058 OPS through 21 games. The 27-year-old infielder had just five home runs and a .591 OPS across 62 games in 2018, so his results so far this year have certainly been a pleasant surprise.
