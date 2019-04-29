Rodriguez went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and caught stealing in a 4-1 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

The 27-year-old stolen second in the second inning, but then when he tried to do it again in the fifth, he got caught. These were his first two stolen base attempts of the year. Rodriguez is batting .280 with six extra-base hits, including two home runs, four RBI and six runs in 25 at-bats this season.