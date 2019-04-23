Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with solo home run, two doubles and two RBI in Detroit's 7-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Rodriguez lifted his first homer of the season (off Heath Hembree) to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning in the first game of a doubleheader. He also doubled in the fourth and eighth innings. Getting his third start of the season, the 27-year-old made a bid for more playing time by raising his batting average to .500 in just 10 at-bats this season.